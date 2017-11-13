Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Remembrance services were held across Chester and Ellesmere Port over the weekend in memory of those who have lost their lives in conflict.

Following a service of remembrance on Armistice Day (Saturday, November 11) The Lord Mayor of Chester, Cllr Razia Daniels attended the annual Act of Remembrance service at Chester Cathedral on Sunday (November 12) where wreaths were laid in honour of the fallen.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the parade of military personnel and pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to give their lives for their country.

In Bunbury, 93-year-old war veteran Bill Corns, who was appointed Chevalier in the Ordre national de la Legion d’honneur for the part he played in the D-Day landings in June 1944, was pictured paying his respects at St Boniface Church.

In Backford, five-year-old William Lightfoot laid a wreath at St Oswald’s Church on behalf of pupils and staff at St Oswald’s CE Primary School in Mollington.

In Ellesmere Port and Neston Labour MP Justin Madders and the Mayor of Ellesmere Port Nicole Meardon attended the ceremony at the Civic Square War Memorial and the memorial at Christ Church on Station Road.