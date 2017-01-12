Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘remarkable’ 88-year-old grandfather did not try to step out of the way of an oncoming train before it hit him.

David Davies was killed after being struck by the train near to the level crossing in Balderton, near Chester, on April 4, 2016.

Mr Davies, of Lache Lane, had lost his wife Jean two years earlier.

An inquest into his death held at Warrington Town Hall on Thursday (January 11) found he took his own life.

A number or witnesses described Mr Davies as ‘engaging’ and ‘sharp’ as well as being fit and healthy despite his age.

The train’s driver Louelle Kinsella said he made ‘no attempt’ to get out of the train’s path.

Chief coroner for Cheshire Nicholas Rheinberg said: “Mr Davies was quite a remarkable man so it is very sad that he died in this way.

“It must be the worst nightmare for a train driver if there’s someone on the track and there’s absolutely no way one could avoid them.

“I imagine time must almost stop in the time between seeing the person and the collision occurring.”

(Photo: Google Streetview)

Born in South Wales, Mr Davies had been a lorry driver before his retirement.

His wife Jean was a retired psychiatric nurse and they had lost their daughter at the age of 38 more than 20 years ago.

Mr Davies had been ‘deeply affected’ and had been grieving following the loss of his partner in March 2014.

He did suffer from anxiety around his health and suffered with breathing problems related to his mild emphysema.

Both his grandson Daniel Hickman and neighbour, with whom he was good friends, had said he seemed normal in the days before April 4.

Mr Hickman, who lived with him in Balderton, said: “I thought he was starting to get over his loss.

“He always used to moan about things, that was his way, but he had never talked about harming himself.”

In consultations with doctors Mr Davies had said his ‘protective factors’ were his grandson and looking after his dog.

He would often walk his pet, but this was ‘rarely’ in the direction of the level crossing.

The Arriva Trains Wales service was bound for Birmingham after leaving Chester at about 5.30am.

Mr Davies was killed instantly after being hit by the train at about 5.40am.

Morning mist meant the train’s headlights only illuminated 15ft in front of the lead carriage as it travelled along the line at about 60mph.

After seeing Mr Davies standing between the tracks, Ms Kinsella applied the emergency brake but there was not enough space for it to slow down before it struck the 88-year-old.

She said: “In my opinion his intentions were clear and it was if he was stood there welcoming the train.

“I feel very sad that he felt the need to do this.”

The train driver added she had taken time off work because of what happened.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Davies’s medical cause of death was ‘multiple injuries’.

British Transport Police PS Michael Taylor said there were ‘no suspicious circumstances’ surrounding the incident.

A toxicology test found levels of prescription drugs which would have been consistent with its prescribed use, but one of the drugs used to tackle Mr Davies’s low mood could cause drowsiness.

The inquest jury of five men and five women returned a verdict of suicide.