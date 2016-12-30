Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time flies, but 12 months have passed since the devastating floods across the north of England in late 2015.

Fortunately Chester escaped largely unscathed despite high water levels across the city.

Flood warnings were in place at low-lying areas such as Farndon and Pulford for days in a row as the rain kept coming.

Storm Frank was the culprit, bringing in downpours and 50mph winds across Cheshire West as well as northern parts of the country.

Chester Meadows were waterlogged as the River Dee burst its banks.

This was captured in spectacular 360 images by photographer Neil Cooper, from Handbridge.

Two men had to be rescued by firefighters after their boat capsized near the weir close to The Groves on December 29.

(Photo: Emma Stringfellow)

Those in Farndon faced a nervous time as the Dee threatened to overspill.

Luckily it just about stayed contained without causing too much damage.

Photos show just how close it got at the Bridge Street crossing. Earlier in December 2015, Cheshire Fire had moved to reassure the public as water levels reached a high point.

(Photo: @garymdwj)

So far in December 2016 it has been mild over the festive period without too much rain.

Latest weather warnings have been for fog and frost in the early hours affecting driving conditions.