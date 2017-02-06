Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An adorable fluffy white pooch has turned up safe and well two days after he was stolen in Frodsham .

Ollie's discovery will not only be a relief for his worried owners, but for the thousands of people on social media who shared a police appeal to track him down.

Cheshire Constabulary shared the happy news on Facebook, revealing that he was found thanks to a tip-off from a member of the public.

But little Ollie was found in North Wales – rather a long way from the supermarket car park he was taken from on Saturday evening (February 4).

Police have now released a photo of the cavachon cross-breed being cuddled by one of their officers.

The force's original Facebook post about his disappearance was shared nearly 7,000 times.

People were especially worried because Ollie needed special medication following surgery on his eye.