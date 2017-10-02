Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A leading campaigner is disappointed an appeal has been lodged over a 67-cabin holiday park at Delamere Forest that was unanimously rejected by councillors earlier this year.

Nigel Gilding of Communities Against Delamere’s Destruction (CADD) opposes the appeal by The Forestry Commission and its business partner Forest Holidays.

Back in April Cheshire West and Chester Council’s planning committee turned down their master plan for Delamere Forest on grounds the green belt plan represented inappropriate development. This was the second time the scheme had been refused on similar grounds.

The Forestry Commission argues the holiday park scheme is needed to make the forest ‘fit for purpose’ by funding a new visitor centre, new trails, extra parking and improving traffic flow.

But campaigner Mr Gilding said: “It is disappointing, but not entirely unexpected that Forest Holidays are back once more to appeal this decision – big business and big profits mean that this opportunity is too lucrative for them to give up without a further fight.

"However, we should question the ethics of both Forest Holidays and certainly the Forestry Commission in their refusal to listen and abide by various democratic processes, including a four day public inquiry into the matter.”

Mr Gilding continued: “Where is the due diligence of the Forestry Commission in proving that they’ve explored other opportunities and business models to finance a new visitor centre?

“The answer is that there is no proof! It should be incumbent upon the Forestry Commission, a public body, to justify their apparent single mindedness in trying to force through a scheme that affects the existing users of Delamere Forest in such an adverse way – accommodation the size of a small village and public traffic in the forest for the first time in recent history will change the way that those visitors use the forest.”

Mr Gilding rejected the validity of a predicted £2.4m annual economic benefit.

And he said the demand for holiday lodges in the area was now met after planning permission was granted for lodge accommodation at the Fourways quarry at the same meeting where the Forestry Commission scheme was rejected.

In response, The Forestry Commission pointed out its original 2013 application was favoured by the planning committee – although it was later turned down by then communities secretary Eric Pickles. The body argues its revised plan, rejected by the council in April, was actually an improved scheme that would ease traffic problems for locals.

Chief executive Simon Hodgson said: “Over 20 years the number of people wanting to come and enjoy Delamere Forest has risen to 750,000. This has had obvious impacts for local residents and put pressure on our facilities.

“We have carefully listened to the views of local residents and produced a plan to improve traffic around the forest in addition to creating new facilities to allow people to have a more enjoyable visit. We have included Forest Holidays in the proposal because our 40 years’ experience of having cabins in forests means we believe it can work sensitively and provide much-needed income to manage and enhance Delamere Forest.

“These plans will contribute £2.4 million a year to the local economy around Delamere, by creating local jobs, using local service suppliers and increasing tourism in the area. Forest Holidays encourages guests to explore the local area and visit local businesses and attractions during their stay.

“Our proposal had local support in 2013 but questions about the cabins were raised by the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government. We believe we have carefully addressed those questions and I am determined to ensure our long-term plan for Delamere Forest becomes a reality and benefits local people, our many visitors and the economy.”