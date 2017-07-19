The video will start in 8 Cancel

Registration has opened for the tolling system which will operate on the Mersey Gateway and Silver Jubilee Bridges.

The merseyflow system – which will use a number plate recognition system instead of toll booths – went live on Monday morning (July 17).

A £2 standard one-way charge will apply to everyone who lives outside of Halton, but signing up will get you a small discount.

The website is the quickest way to register.

Once registered, motorists will receive a sticker to place in their registered vehicle’s windscreen which will be recognised when travelling across the new bridge.

Anthony Alicastro is chief executive officer of Emovis Operations (Mersey) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of emovis, which runs the merseyflow operation.

He said: “As we approach the opening of the bridge, we would encourage people to register as soon as they can to avoid delays.

“We’re making sure there are plenty of options available so everyone who wants to register can do so as easily as possible. Registering now will ensure you are ready when the bridge opens this autumn.”

Here’s what people who live outside Halton need to do to register online for a pre-pay account:

1. Visit www.merseyflow.co.uk, click on ‘Register Now’ and select ‘Pre-pay’ account. Complete the registration process, entering all details as required.

2. Pay the £5 one-off registration fee for each vehicle you register. Once you have successfully registered, you will receive a confirmation email and your special merseyflow sticker will be sent through the post.

3. Display your merseyflow sticker in your vehicle, following the instructions provided.

David Parr, chief executive of Halton Borough Council, explained: “This is an important step in our journey towards the opening of the Mersey Gateway.

“Once registered you will be able to travel across the new bridge as soon as it opens, and the Silver Jubilee Bridge, when work to refurbish it is completed.”

(Image: www.fly-site.com)

The new bridge is scheduled to open this autumn.

When the Mersey Gateway opens, the Silver Jubilee Bridge will be closed to road traffic for up to 12 months while it is refurbished.

During this time the Silver Jubilee Bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists and will be tolled when it reopens.

Mr Parr continued: “We’re still working towards an autumn date. We’ve got a fairly good idea about what that date will be.

“We’re not going public with that because it’s really important that we give the constructors the opportunity to deal with any unforeseen weather circumstances that might prevail over the coming months.”

For more information, click here or call 01928 878 878.