Important news for whom the bridge tolls.

Registration for the Mersey Gateway charging system opens soon to help people prepare for its opening.

Drivers can sign up to merseyflow from July 17.

The modern Mersey Gateway is scheduled to open in the autumn.

A £2 standard one-way charge will apply to everyone who lives outside of Halton borough. Signing up will get you a small discount.

The merseyflow system will use a number plate recognition system instead of toll booths.

Motorists need to be ready as the old Silver Jubilee bridge will immediately shut for a year for repairs of its own.

Any bridge users will be able to apply for £90 peak time monthly passes (£1,080 a year) or £60 off-peak, or pay £5 to register for 10% discounted tolls (£1.80 a trip).

(Image: www.fly-site.com)

Merseyflow will be operated by Emovis Operations (Mersey) Limited.

He said: “We’ve had a lot of enquiries from people wanting to know when they can register, so it is good to be able to confirm our registration date.

“Whilst there will be a range of ways to sign up, we’d like to encourage people to register using the merseyflow website, as this will be the quickest method.”

How to register

Follow these instructions to register on the merseyflow website:

If you live outside Halton and would like to register for a pre-pay account, here’s what you need to do:

Click on ‘Register Now’ and select ‘Pre-pay’ account. Complete the registration process, entering all details as required. Pay the £5 one-off registration fee for each vehicle you register. Once you have successfully registered, you will receive a confirmation email and your special merseyflow sticker will be sent through the post. Display your merseyflow sticker in your vehicle, following the instructions provided.

If you’re an eligible Halton resident and would like to register online, here’s what you need to do:

Take photographs or scan copies of your driving licence, your council tax bill and your vehicle registration document (the red and green V5C form) to prove you are eligible. Click on ‘Register Now’ and select ‘Halton residents’ account. Complete the registration process and upload the photographs/scans. Pay the annual £10 administration fee. Once you have successfully registered, you will receive a confirmation email and your special merseyflow sticker will be sent through the post. Display your merseyflow sticker in your vehicle, following the instructions provided.

If you’re a Blue Badge holder, and would like to register online, here’s what you need to do:

Scan or take a photograph of both sides of your blue badge to prove you are eligible. Click on ‘Register Now’ and select ‘Blue Badge holder’ account. Complete the registration process and upload a copy of both sides of your blue badge. Pay the £5 one-off registration fee. Once you have successfully registered, you will receive a confirmation email and your special merseyflow sticker will be sent through the post. Display your merseyflow sticker in your vehicle, following the instructions provided.

