Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is over and you will have to wait another 361 days for the next one.

Tradition says we should keep our Christmas trees up until January 5, or Twelfth Night, the eve of Epiphany.

If you would like to help a local charity as well as get rid of your tree without too much hassle, the Hospice of the Good Shepherd is offeriing a tree collection service in exchange for a donation.

Register online at www.charityxmastreecollection.com and have your tree collected and recycled by the hospice team.

Collections will take place from numerous CH postcodes on January 7, 8, 14 and 15.