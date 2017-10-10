Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record 331 runners took part in Parkrun at the Countess of Chester Country Park to celebrate the popular running event’s anniversary on Saturday (October 7).

As well as being the 13th anniversary of the first Parkrun event in the world, it was also International Parkrun Day.

Parkrun is now the biggest running event in the world, taking place in 17 countries, with more than 200,000 people walking, jogging, running or volunteering every week across more than 1,200 events – and it’s still free, for everyone.

Parkrun HQ asked as many runners as possible to wear apricot tops for the official celebrations and many of these were seen on the Chester run.

Saturday’s 5K Chester Parkrun included a number of people who were visiting the city for the Chester Marathon and also some new, and not so new, students from the University of Chester as part of the Garden Quarter Welcome Weekend.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the Chester Parkrun which takes place at 9am every Saturday for runners of all abilities. Just register online at www.parkrun.org.uk and turn up at 9am on any Saturday morning.

Pictures by Andy Scargill.