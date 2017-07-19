Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents were left confused when dozens of Range Rovers appeared on the Chester forecourt of a former Mercedes Benz dealership being targeted by supermarket chain Aldi.

Aldi is still awaiting a decision from Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) as to whether it will be granted planning consent to erect a food store and car park at the Parkgate Road site.

And the plot is available should permission be granted after the Mercedes dealership moved to Cheshire Oaks earlier this year.

That's why some people may have wondered whether Land Rover was simply taking over from Mercedes. There was certainly some confusion judging by comments on social media.

But in fact the empty site is just a useful storage area for Hunters Land Rover Chester in Sealand Road while its base is completely reconfigured. There is planning permission for the existing showroom to be demolished and a new one erected alongside.

Staff members from Hunters Land Rover say both sites are operated by Inchcape allowing the temporary measure to take place.

Aldi’s plan to open a third Chester supermarket in Parkgate Road has attracted plenty of supportive as well as critical comments from residents.

Representations from members of the public posted on the CWaC website reveal plenty of support for the budget retailer but also concerns about the sheer number of supermarkets now serving Chester and fears over the traffic that would be generated by the business, which will feature a free 109-space car park.

Aldi already has a store at nearby Bumpers Lane and a second outlet off Tarvin Road in Boughton.