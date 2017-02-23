Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City centre visitors were treated to free teas, sweets and even car parking last Friday, February 17 as CH1ChesterBID’s welcome ambassadors celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Dressed in their stylish three-piece suits and bowler hats, Luka Jake-Morrell and Monica Roman spent the day surprising people on Chester’s high street with thoughtful acts of kindness.

Cups of tea and coffee were handed out to passers by throughout the morning and free sweets were left behind the till for lucky customers in Tilly’s – a brand new independent sweet shop on Watergate Street.

A number of city centre shoppers also had their parking paid for by the welcome team during the day.

Marketing manager at CH1ChesterBID Julie Charlton said: “Monica and Luka are always on hand to help people with directions and point out local landmarks but we wanted to use Random Acts of Kindness Day to really go the extra mile for our city centre visitors.

“From free car parking to complimentary coffees, we hope our welcome team put a smile on a few people’s faces and made the Chester city centre experience even more memorable.”

CH1ChesterBID’s welcome team has been giving Chester visitors a warm welcome, pointing out local landmarks and attractions and guiding people around the city centre since November 2015.