A two-day fundraiser for Ramadan held at a Chester primary school raised almost £500 for charity.

Hoole CE Primary School , who pride themselves in being active in appreciating different cultures and faiths, hosted the event to draw attention to the meaning and values of the observed month of Ramadan.

Home-made international foods were available to buy from stalls, with all the £468.08 proceeds being donated to the Human Appeal, one of the many UK charities campaigning for support for the people of Syria by providing shelter, sanitation and food.

The charity also raised funds to help the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Asiya Ahmed, one of the fundraisers, said: “Ramadan began on May 27, where Muslims across the world are observing their fast from Sunrise until sunset. One of the purposes of fasting (sawm) is to focus the mind on the struggles of others and to experience empathy with those in poverty.

“Ramadan is, therefore, also a month of giving and the event’s aim was to bring to pupils the idea of giving and doing good deeds as a life-time practice.”

“Following the Manchester tragedy, as a community we felt it was appropriate to show our support demonstrating solidarity and unity. Charity event led to supporting and fundraising both causes.”