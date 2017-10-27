Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of motor sport fans packed out Chester city centre this evening to welcome exhaust rattling souped-up cars taking part in the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB (October 26-29).

Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels , Cllr Bob Rudd , chairman of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Robert Mee of Mollington , a deputy lieutenant of Cheshire, were at the ceremonial start of the national race in Eastgate Street.

Later, star drivers involved in the British leg of the World Rally Championship event, including championship leader Sébastien Ogier, rolled into the city.

Gethin Parry, 24, from Anglesey, was in the crowd with family to cheer on dad Keith who was driving a Subaru Impreza in the national race.

“He won the national event back in 2013,” said Gethin, himself a rally driver, who races a Nissan Micra at single venues. He was ‘chuffed’ to get his hands on one of the official rally t-shirts being shot into the crowd by organisers as they pumped up the atmosphere.

First over the start line in the national race was Bruce McCombie in a lime green Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX, followed by Roger Duckworth in a blue Subaru Impreza WRC 56 and Thomas Preston in a purple Skoda Fabia R5 featuring a Union flag painted on the roof.

Meanwhile, Welsh home hero Elfyn Evans was leading the World Rally Championship part of the event at the end of the thrilling first full day of competition.

The Dolgellau driver put on an amazing display for thousands of fans as he blasted his way through six forest stages at top speed.

With fans set up at Myherin on ‘Elfyn’s Corner’, the 28-year-old didn’t disappoint – winning three stages during the action-packed day.

The cars powered their way through the muddy stages of Myherin, Sweet Lamb and Hafren – a combined distance of around 74 miles.

Evans goes into Saturday with a lead of 24.6s over his M-Sport team mate Ott Tanak while overall championship leader Sébastien Ogier ended the day in third, a further 2.2s behind.

It is the first time a Brit has led this rally since Colin McRae in 2001.

Fans were due to get autographs and selfies with the star drivers when the rally roared into Chester city centre this evening.

Tomorrow will be a tough day for the drivers who face a marathon 17-hour Saturday including taking on one of the fastest stages Aberhirnant, near Bala, and double loops of the Dyfi and Gartheiniog stages.

The rally will also cross over the border into Cheshire for the family-friendly Toyota Rally-Fest stage at Cholmondeley Castle which is expected to attract thousands of spectators.