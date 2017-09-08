Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail commuters have been facing severe disruption this morning (Friday, September 8) after heavy downpours left train tracks flooded.

The line between Chester and Holyhead has just reopened having been closed earlier.

Arriva Trains Wales and Virgin Trains are reporting severe delays to services with disruption set to last until 1pm.

A statement on National Rail’s website said earlier: “Flooding between Holyhead and Bangor (Gwynedd) is causing disruption to trains between these stations. The line towards Chester is currently blocked.

“Trains may be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or terminated at and started back from Llandudno Junction."

Arriva Trains Wales reported that replacement road transport had been 'difficult to source'.

The flooding is thought to have been caused by heavy showers overnight and this morning.

Torrential rain is set to continue tonight with weather experts also predicting a wet weekend.