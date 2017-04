Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A radio and TV presenter will be riding high thanks to a Boughton bike dealership.

OJ Borg from Radio 5 Live has received two Gazelle bikes from Chester ’s Royal Dutch Gazelle dealer The Bike Factory.

The Classic Van Grael model bikes will be used by OJ and his wife for commuting around Manchester.

OJ has also recently working with Team Sky Pro Cycling.