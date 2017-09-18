Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils and staff from The Queen’s School in Chester travelled to Peru with Camps International for a month-long, life-enriching expedition over the summer.

The group of 26 girls and three members of staff had been preparing and fundraising for the trip for two years. It offered them the unique opportunity to work on community projects supporting some of the more disadvantaged communities in remote areas of the country, while exploring Peru’s rich culture, traditions and gastronomy.

Some of the projects they collaborated on involved improving facilities in one of the local schools and building a nursery and a centre for the elderly in a small village in the Colca Valley. The work was physically demanding but all girls took to the challenge with energy and good humour.

As well as making a positive impact on the lives of the local people, during their stay the group were fortunate to visit wonders of the Inca Empire such as the archaeological site of Moray and the impressive ancient city of Machu Picchu, as well as other renowned locations such as Lake Titicaca and Isla Taquille.

Stunning and diverse landscapes, star-studded night skies, colourful markets and warm, welcoming people were some other highlights from a trip that will stay in their hearts for many years to come.

Chester Queen's School teachers fundraise for students' life-changing trip

Teacher Inma Ruiz was with the girls on the trip. She said: “It is difficult to put into words how amazing the experience was and it is not just the wonderful memories that the girls are taking away with them. The expedition has allowed them to gain a deeper understanding of their place in the world and the difference they can make as individuals while boosting their confidence, resilience and further developing key life skills such as problem solving, decision making and use of initiative. Without a doubt it has been a journey of discovery, wonder and personal growth.”