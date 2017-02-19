Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of sixth formers from The Queen’s School are on their way to Buckingham Palace.

The eight-strong Footprint team will attend an awards ceremony in London on March 8 as finalists in the nationwide enterprise competition, Tycoon in Schools, run by Peter Jones CBE.

Managing director Mable Yip, of Deganwy, Jess Twigg, of Chester, Felicity Hudson, of Tattenhall, Olivia Spillane, of Abergele, Sinchana Lakshmish, of Mold, Jobi Chan, of Deganwy, Saima Khanum, of Buckley and Nitya Ramanand, of Abergele, officially launched their business idea to market in October, to educate young children on issues facing society today, through the production of colourful storybooks.

They received £100 as a start-up loan from the Peter Jones Foundation, and had a final profit ratio of 861%.

More than 100 teams of children as young as five went head-to-head, starting their own businesses and trading between October and December.

This year, businesses spanned from upcycling to film-nights, e-sports tournaments and printing children’s books.

Entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den star Peter said: “I have been bowled over by the ambitious and innovative businesses that have been started as part of this year’s Tycoon in Schools competition.

“The standard has been particularly high this year with thousands of students taking part – including expansion into primary schools for the very first time.

“It will be a great honour to announce the winners at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace alongside HRH The Duke of York, KG, Patron of the Peter Jones Foundation.

“I look forward to meeting the teams and hearing even more about their businesses in March.”