Pupils at The Queen’s School in Chester are learning to become business tycoons.

The youngsters are taking part in Peter Jones CBE’s national enterprise competition, Tycoon in School.

With trading now complete, two of the independent girls’ school teams are in the top 10 on the leaderboard.

The Smoothie Seasons team, creating seasonal smoothie snacks, are currently fifth, with a 1356% profit ratio.

Footprint, a business orientated around educating children on current issues such as embracing different ethnicities and cultures, are tenth on the leaderboard, with a profit ratio of 720%.

The team wrote, illustrated and published Our Colourful World, a children’s book that aims to capture children’s attention, whilst educating them on significant matters.

The student teams used a loan from the Peter Jones Foundation to chase their entrepreneurial dreams.

A futher two teams are involved in the competition - Serenity are using their business to encourage the mental well-being of their customers, helping them to de-stress and relax and Spectrum.

Competition is fierce with more than 2,000 schoolchildren taking part across the country. This year, it has expanded into primary schools with more than 100 teams of children as young as five starting their own business.

Head of economics and business at The Queen’s School Brendan Durkan said: “We are incredibly proud of the entrepreneurial spirit shown by our students in coming up with their business ideas for the Tycoon in Schools competition. Inspiring and educating children about business from an early age is really important to help them develop enterprise skills and confidence to broaden their horizons. Working with a well-known entrepreneur like Peter Jones is a brilliant way to engage young people in business.”

Contestants have until January 12 to upload their evaluation reports before the winners are announced.