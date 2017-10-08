Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Queen’s School in Chester has been awarded The Secondary Geography Quality Mark in recognition of excellence in teaching and learning in geography.

The SGQM is a prestigious award which recognises quality and progress in geography leadership, curriculum development and learning and teaching in schools. All the award winners undergo a rigorous moderation process, and the team of assessors were hugely impressed by the manner in which all are continuing to embrace new and innovative approaches to teaching geography.

The SGQM recognises student attainment, progress and achievement in geographical knowledge, understanding, values and skills, and sets expectations about the quality of teaching in geography. It promotes effective subject leadership and management, helping subject leaders raise the standards of geography in their schools.

Head of geography Sarah Aldridge said: “We are so proud to have achieved this award on the back of an outstanding year of exam results. We work hard to ensure girls gain a full rounded knowledge and understanding of geography both inside and outside the classroom with field trips to a variety of places including Iceland, London, Liverpool and North Wales. Here the girls are able to adapt their classroom knowledge to the real world with practical experiments and research. The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole department and I couldn’t be more pleased.”

100% of geography A-level grades were A*-B with 50% of the girls achieving an A* grade. At GCSE 93% of grades were A*-B with 44% at A*.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Geography department can talk to the staff at the forthcoming Open Morning on Saturday, October 14.