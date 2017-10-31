Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Citizenship Day on October 18 saw a group of Queen’s Park High School Sixth Form students exercising their green fingers to help regenerate the school’s sculpture garden and enhance the school environment.

Students worked alongside teaching staff to cut away thick undergrowth with the aim of reinstating a long-lost pond.

To coincide with the project and help raise awareness for World Polio Day on October 24, Chester Riverside Rotary visited the project last week and generously donated over 200 crocus bulbs for the students to plant.

(Image: UGC)

Chester Riverside Rotary’s current focus is to help eradicate the paralyzing disease Polio.

Students were asked to hold their fingers together as an international sign to signify that Polio has almost been eliminated from the world.

(Image: UGC)

Assistant headteacher and director of Sixth Form Mrs Scanlon said: “This was a fantastic exercise in team work and yielded a great outcome.

“As well as highlighting Chester Riverside Rotary’s brilliant work, our one-day project created a benefit for the whole school community and paves the way to transform the former sculpture garden into a ‘peace’ garden that offers all students a quiet space to reflect, read, contemplate and enjoy whilst also attracting a host of wildlife.”

The pond is now almost complete with a new liner, rockery, grasses and bulbs planted around the edge.

For more information about World Polio Day, visit www.endpolio.org/world-polio-day