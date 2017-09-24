Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queen’s Park High School in Handbridge has been selected to be showcased in the 2016/17 Parliamentary Review, representing the education sector in the North of England.

Established by former minister The Rt Hon David Curry in 2010, The Parliamentary Review’s September release is now a key fixture in the political calendar.

Queen’s Park High School features alongside the Prime Minister and a small number of outstanding schools in a document that looks back on the year in schools and Westminster.

The main aim of the review is to showcase best practice as a learning tool to the public and private sector.

Across all policy areas, The Parliamentary Review is sent to over half a million leading policymakers. The articles in the review act as both a blueprint for success and a template for reform.

Prime Minister Theresa May said that ‘this year’s Parliamentary Review follows a significant year in British politics’ and this is reflected in the articles from leading journalists and best-practice representatives alike.

The PM’s former cabinet colleague Sir Eric Pickles, who was recently appointed chairman of the review, said: “It has never been more important for government to hear the views of business and the public sector in a constructive forum. It is also a vital time to share best practice and progress.”

The Parliamentary Review’s director Daniel Yossman added: “Queen’s Park High School and other hardworking organisations from across the country have come together to make this year’s review possible. Sharing knowledge and insight with both peers and government is essential work and I am delighted that this year’s review will reach every corner of the British economy.

“It’s always a real joy to hear from policy makers who tell me that something they have read in the review has had an effect on their thinking. It is my belief that innovation is contagious, if only it is given the platform to spread. It is the review’s purpose to provide this platform and I am confident we are fulfilling it.”

Queen’s Park headteacher Lyndsay Watterson said: “We were thrilled to be selected to feature within this year’s Parliamentary Review, showcasing our journey as a school and in particular the importance of visionary leadership.

“I know that I am fortunate to work with an exceptionally talented and dedicated team of both staff and students who are ambitious, not only for themselves and the school, but also for educational standards across our locality and beyond.

“Despite the current complexities being faced by the education sector (many of which are detailed in the review), I personally feel that if our inclusion in the review provides an opportunity to share our learning, positively support other schools and shape educational policy, then our contribution will most definitely have been worthwhile.”