One of the most iconic hotels in Chester is up for sale.

But any potential buyers of The Queen Hotel will need deep pockets as offers in excess of £36m are being sought.

The Grade II listed property – operated by the Hallmark Hotels group – occupies a prime city centre spot opposite Chester Railway Station which, coupled with its proximity to attractions like Chester Zoo and the racecourse, real estate professionals think will make it a popular proposition for investors around the world.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been appointed to market the hotel for sale.

Barrie Williams, managing director for hospitality at Christie & Co, said: “After receiving unsolicited bids, we advised management that the investor market for these types of hotels/locations remained strong.

“Hallmark Hotel The Queen Chester offers fantastic value enhancement and asset management opportunities to generate further revenue and profit for the business, some of which the owners are currently implementing and others which have the benefit of planning permission.

“We therefore expect the property to appeal to a wide range of buyers including those looking to purchase a single asset, to those looking to expand their current portfolio.

“We anticipate high levels of interest from national and international investors attracted to the UK market.”

The Queen Hotel boasts 218 bedrooms in total and was once named in the top five spookiest places for a weekend getaway in the UK by online travel company Expedia.