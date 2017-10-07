Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils at Delamere Academy have gone back in time to get an authentic taste of what life was like in the middle-ages.

The Key Stage 2 children donned tunics and gowns and cooked special dishes as part of an educational Anglo Saxon day.

They created tasty soups and sauces which were served up with a spit-roasted hog as they mirrored the type of lifestyle people lived up to 1,500 years ago.

(Image: UGC)

The day was designed to give them a real experience of what life was like for children born between the fifth and eleventh centuries and included games and battles recreated from the era.

Key Stage 2 lead Amanda Walker said: “The school’s topic this term is ‘How did Britain Begin?’ and we wanted to do something different to inspire and teach the children about the Anglo Saxons.

“As a child in primary school I can still vividly remember when we all had to dress up and live as Victorians, and it was a great, memorable day. We wanted to create similar lasting experiences for our children.

“We spent the morning cooking different dishes to go with a hog roast, and then each class went out and learned about what they were eating and about Anglo Saxon hunting and food.

(Image: UGC)

“We then had an Anglo Saxon feast, before a range of different games.

“The children thoroughly enjoyed the day and were truly inspired to do some fantastic follow up writing.”

Among the dishes the children whipped up were leek and potato soup, apple sauce, stuffing and biscuits, which were accompanied by dried fruits and buns.

After the banquet pupils learned about runes, which made up the ancient alphabet, created bookmarks and took part in mock Anglo Saxon battles.

(Image: UGC)

Delamere Academy is part of North West Academies Trust (NWAT), which has a clear vision of providing exciting new ways to learn.

Headteacher at Delamere and CEO of NWAT Steve Docking said: “Our teachers work extremely hard to provide wide and varied opportunities for pupils to try something new and have fun.

“This event created lots of excitement in the school and everyone had a great day.”