Chester school children celebrated the city’s diversity with a project looking into Brook Street’s vibrant community.

Pupils from Oldfield Primary School, Hoole Church of England Primary School and Chester Bluecoat CE Primary School all took part.

‘The World in our Street’ saw the youngsters map, model and write about the retail hub, and meet its retailers and residents.

Council Leader Samantha Dixon said: “This is a wonderful project and I can see that it has really made a positive impression on the children.

“They have participated so enthusiastically and with such great success. I’m sure they will remember Brook Street for all of their lives.”

Heather Swainston, director of educational support body Cheshire Development Education Centres (CDEC), organised the project.

A launch evening was held at St Werburgh’s Parish Centre and catering was provided by the Istanbul BBQ of Brook Street.

Several business owners and residents attended and shared their experiences of the changing face of the street throughout the years.

The street’s longest resident Ruby Dunbobbin even recalled the time elephants from a travelling circus walked down the road from the station.

Speaking at the event Angela Doe, council education and diversity manager, said The World in our Street is ‘a fantastic project’.

“I’m so impressed with the way it all came together - the displays, videos, Lego model of the street and the teaching resources.

“Let’s celebrate diversity, let’s celebrate all contributions people make to make life more colourful, more interesting and open to all.

“Brook Street is an example of what the world should be - welcoming and wonderfully diverse. Well done Heather and the team.”