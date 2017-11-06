Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Crêpemasters' are being sought to work in a new pancake house that is set to open in Chester's former Central Perk premises later this year.

We reported two months ago that national pancake chain Crêpeaffaire had lodged plans to create a new shop front at 34 Bridge Street where the Friends-style cafe was based for two years.

And now the eatery have submitted an application to Cheshire West and Chester Council for a licence to sell alcohol 'for consumption both on and off the premises Monday to Sunday from 10am-11pm'.

Since other branches of Crêpeaffaire include a mobile prosecco bar, it looks like you'll be able to enjoy a glass of fizz alongside the indulgent French-style sweet or savoury pancakes and waffles on the menu, as well as beer and cider.

There are also positions available for store managers and assistant managers, according to a sign on the door, which encourages interested 'crêpemasters' to apply by emailing jobs@crepeaffaire.com.

Previous experience in a similar store management position is required.

