More than 20 different types of fizz will be on the menu at a two-day prosecco festival hosted by Chester Racecourse .

Prosecco Events UK are holding a series of events at selected venues across the country – and there are some exciting things on the menu.

Taking place at the Racecourse on March 2 and 3 next year, the festival offers more than 20 different types of prosecco, champagne, a gin bar, craft ales and a wide range of cocktails to tickle your taste buds.

And for the designated drivers there will be soft drinks and mocktails available, as well as exquisite chocolates, sweet treats and tasty savouries.

There are three festival sessions to choose from – one on the Friday evening from 6.30pm-11pm and two on the Saturday from noon-5pm and 6.30pm-11pm.

During each session there will also be on stage live music and entertainment.

