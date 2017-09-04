Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 22-year-old international adventurer and Everest avalanche survivor Alex Staniforth has been shortlisted to win a national fundraising award.

Alex, from Kelsall, is a finalist in the annual JustGiving awards for Endurance Fundraiser of the Year.

In July, he completed his Climb the UK challenge, climbing to the highest peak in all 100 UK counties in 72 days, becoming the fastest person ever to do so.

He has so far raised more than £23,000 for the mental health charity Young Minds UK.

Alex – who suffers himself from mental health issues including depression, anxiety and an eating disorder – began the challenge in May on Shining Tor in Cheshire.

Since then he climbed the equivalent of Mount Everest 13.2 times and cycled nearly 4,800 miles, walked/ran over 400 miles and even kayaked to the Isle of Wight. He also gave talks to hundreds of young people at schools along the way.

Alex is one of just three to be shortlisted out of 31,000 nominations.

The winner will be decided by public voting and announced at a ceremony in London on November 21.

He said: “I’m speechless to be shortlisted out of so many. Being able to support those with mental illness is a win already, but being recognised with this award would mean the world and I’d be hugely grateful for any votes.”

Alex is hoping to inspire others to believe that talking about mental illness is a sign of strength.

To vote for Alex, visit pages.contact.justgiving.com/awards/2017/voting.

You can still donate and support Young Minds at www.justgiving.com/climbtheuk.