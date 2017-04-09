Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Business leaders will gather at Chester Cathedral to discuss how to further Chester ’s ambitions as a ‘city of excellence’ for commerce, retail and tourism.

A similar event was held there in 2014 attended by about 350 guests with the additional aim of creating 'a meaningful business voice for Chester'.

Attendees included business people, councillors, former Cathedral vice dean canon Peter Howell-Jones plus representatives from Chester Renaissance (now Chester Growth Partnership) and the then embryonic Chester CH1 BID Company.

(Photo: Luke Neale Photography)

Now organisers Chester Business Club are hosting a second ‘Our City - Our Future’ event, again in the cathedral refectory, on Tuesday, May 16, from 5.45pm.

Club chairman Andy Foster said: “This event will provide a valuable opportunity for local business people and representative business groupings to receive a ‘progress report’ on what has been achieved to date and, importantly, what the plans are to carry the City of Chester forward.”

Speakers will include Gerald Meehan, chief executive of Chester West and Chester Council , Guy Butler, chairman of Chester Growth Partnership , Ed Oliver, chairman of Chester CH1 BID Company, Clive Sykes, chairman of Marketing Cheshire and Alex Clifton, artistic director of the Storyhouse cultural centre.

Among the subjects discussed last time was the strategy to guide the city’s future economic regeneration including the £300m Northgate development, the £100m Central Business Quarter and the new £37m theatre.

The Chronicle has asked organisers why there is a lack of female speakers. Chester Business Club said council leader Cllr Samantha Dixon had been invited but was unable to attend due to a clash with a Labour Party meeting.

Secretary Bob Clough-Parker also pointed out that it was a matter for individual organisations to decide who to put forward.

Prior registration is essential. To register to attend this free-of-charge event, click on this link .

Further information is available by contacting Chester Business Club on 01244 350235 or by emailing: info@chesterbusinessclub.co.uk