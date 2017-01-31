Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation will today continue into the cause of a major fire at Shotton paper mill last night (Monday, January 30).

Firefighters were called to the blaze at UPM Kymene UK Ltd on Deeside Industrial Estate at around 8pm.

North Wales Fire and Rescue (NWFAR) sent crews from Mold , Wrexham, Deeside, Buckley and Holywell and Flint to the scene who battled for more than four hours to bring the blaze under control.

NWFAR said the fire was 'well-developed' at one stage with two main jets and four breathing apparatus used by firefighters.

The fire is believed to have started in the recycling room. The incident was scaled down at around midnight.

A NWFAR spokesperson said this morning: "We had six fire engines in attendance, an aerial ladder unit and an incident command unit. A stop was called at 12.10am and the site was cleared by 1.15am.

"We are due to return to the scene today to carry out further investigation work to establish the cause of the fire."