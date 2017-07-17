Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A full refund is being offered to customers who have purchased Primark men's flip flops, amid fears they could contain a chemical that has been said to cause cancer.

Our sister paper The Mirror reports that the bargain clothes store has recalled thousands of Cedar Wood State after admitting they contain chrysene, which has been noted to be a carcinogenic risk to humans and can cause cancer,

The shoes were taken off the shelves on June 2 after being on sale since January and Primark has suspended orders with a factory pending an investigation - offering full refunds to customers.

A Primark spokesman told Mirror Online: “We take the safety of our customers, and the quality of our products, very seriously, which is why we have chosen to recall three men’s flip flops from our Cedar Wood State range.

"All new orders with this factory have been suspended while we carry out a thorough investigation.

"A full refund is being offered to all customers.”

In a warning online, the company said the flip flops do not 'meet the Primark usual high standards for chemical compliance', adding: "We have found levels of a restricted substance in the product in excess of the 1.0 mg/kg requirement."

The serial numbers of affected flip flops are: khaki 02387/07, 08, 09; black 02387/01, 02, 03 and blue 02387/04, 05, 06.