Primark has been accused of 'sexualising children' by sellling padded bras marketed for children as young as seven.

The budget retailer is now selling the 'my first bra' range at a cost of £5 for two for girls aged seven to 11.

A Mirror Online report said concerned parents have slammed the store on social media, accusing them of sexualising young children.

Twitter user Craig wrote: "I see Primark has been selling padded bras for seven year olds. As worse as that is, the parents who buy them for their kids are even worse."

And Miss Tyler B said she was 'horrified', calling it 'too much too young'.

A spokesman for Primark told Mirror Online: "Primark’s bras for girls are designed and shaped purely for support, comfort and modesty, and adhere to the BRC’s (British Retail Consortium) childrenswear guidelines.”