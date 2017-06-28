Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disney's live action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast is released on DVD next month.

And with this in mind, Primark have released a new homeware range that is getting Disney fans all over the country VERY excited.

The bargain store recently experienced sell out success with their Disney Chip mug - but if you didn't get one first time round, don't panic because the sought-after item is coming back, along with a whole host of other Beauty and the Beast merchandise.

There's a new Mrs Potts teapot at the bargain price of £10, and a cute Cogsworth clock for £6.

And at just £4 the Rose travel cup is bound to be a popular choice with Disney lovers.

Some of the range will be available as early as July, when the Chip cushion comes out but items will be coming out in August, such as the duvet cover and throw.

But Disney fans will have to wait until September to get their hands on the tea pot and the Chip cup.

A launch post on Primark's website read: "Disney clan, listen up. Primark; ever just the same, ever a surprise, ever as before, ever just as sure, we ALWAYS come through with the dreamiest stash of Disney goodies.

"Grab ya cup, teapot, feather duster and footstool, because our favourite bunch of Enchanted Castle homies have arrived, Beauty and the Beast is back baby. Time to heal those #Chipgate wounds and get ready for a happy ever after."

Beauty and the Beast Live will be released on DVD and Blu Ray on July 17.