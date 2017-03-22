Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Primark is recalling its novelty cat leggings as they could be a threat to children's safety.

There are fears a bow on the design might come off and be a choking hazard.

Anyone who has purchased the leggings, which 'do not meet' the brand's security standards, is entitled to a full refund.

Primark has stores in Chester city centre and at the Broughton shopping park.

The leggings were on sale for more than four months starting from early November.

(Photo: Primark)

A Primark statement said: "Through our on-going due-diligence programme it has come to our attention that the novelty cat legging does not meet the Primark usual high standards for safety.

"We have found a potential issue with the security of the bow attachment within the product that may become detached and present a potential choking hazard.

"With the safety of our customers at the forefront of our minds we are inviting you to return this item for a full refund."

If you have purchased the leggings return it to any Primark store where you will be offered your money back.

You will not be required to provide proof of purchase.

The product was on sale in UK stores from November 8, 2016, up to February 22.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.