An awards scheme, run by our sister publication The Mirror, celebrates the phenomenal people who have contributed to sport at all levels, across all walks of life.

Nominations are open for The Mirror’s Pride of Sport Awards to find people who have gone the extra mile to help others, young or old, achieve their personal best and reach their goals.

It could be a selfless volunteer or someone who’s triumphed against adversity. We want to hear your heart-warming and inspiring stories, so if you know someone that deserves to be recognised then nominate them for a Pride of Sport Award! Go to www.prideofsportawards.co.uk/nominate

Nominations for the awards, which are backed by Sport England, will close on September 15. Famous faces from across the world of sport will be in attendance for a star studded ceremony hosted by Ben Shephard in London on November 22.

Last year’s winners include England’s rugby coach Eddie Jones for Coach of The Year, Team GB and Paralympics GB won Elite Team of The Year and Dame Kelly Holmes won the Lifetime Achievement award.

Awards were given to inspiring people including the amazing Denham Elvin, a cycling enthusiast who overcame homelessness and now facilitates his favourite sport on drug-riddled estates around the south coast, the Flamingo Chicks, a club for disabled children to experience the magic of dance while also providing support for their parents and carers, and equestrian Abdul Kareem Musa Adam who lost his entire family in Sudan and now lives in the UK and is battling his post-traumatic stress disorder through his love of horse riding.

Host Ben Shephard said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be hosting the Mirror’s Pride of Sport Awards, in partnership with TSB, once again.

“These brilliant awards celebrate the unsung heroes of sport, from volunteers giving up their own time to run clubs to inspirational coaches and young people who have overcome awe-inspiring challenges just to make it to the start line.

“All those grassroots volunteers and competitors taking part for the love of the game, rather than glory, are the true lifeblood of sport in Britain.

“They are out there making a difference in every community, and I can’t wait to meet this year’s winners.”

Paul Pester, CEO of TSB, said: “Last year TSB partnered with the Mirror on the Pride of Sport Awards for the first time, and what an amazing event it was. At TSB we are building a different kind of bank, one focused on supporting the communities it serves. That’s why we support Pride of Sport – because it recognises individuals and groups who use sport to help others thrive and bring communities together.”

Find out more about the Pride of Sport Awards 2017: visit www.prideofsportawards.co.uk.