A pregnant mum who collapsed in an Ellesmere Port supermarket and had to be rushed to hospital was handed a parking ticket.

Thirty-two-year-old Toni Griffiths was found doubled over her trolley by a member of staff during a shopping trip to Asda with her little boy Charlie on Saturday (August 19).

At 36 weeks pregnant, she was experiencing stomach pains so staff called an ambulance and she was taken to hospital, our sister paper The Liverpool Echo reports.

Obviously unaware she would be taken ill, the mum-of-two had only paid 50p to allow her two hours parking, which she over stayed.

However before she left to go to hospital, staff wrote a note and put it on the screen of her car, to explain the situation to the traffic warden.

The notice read: “Customer gone to hospital, ambulance called by Asda. Come in and talk to Asda.”

Toni claims staff had also asked the security guards to look out for when the warden came round to explain and offer to pay the extra money to renew the ticket.

But when Toni’s partner Ian came to pick up the car later that evening, he found a parking fine slapped to the windscreen alongside the note Asda staff had left.

Toni, a student nurse, said: “My friend works in Asda and before I left for the hospital I said about my car.

“She said ‘don’t worry about the car we will sort it.

“My ticket was up to 1.38pm and the car park is free after 3pm so my friend said to me, if the warden comes round we will just pay for another ticket once that one has run out.

“They didn’t want to put it on the screen in case it blew off but they put a note asking the warden to come inside to have the situation explained to him."

After the parking warden placed a ticket on the car, Asda staff approached him but he was unable to reject the ticket.

But Cheshire West and Chester Council’s cabinet member for environment Cllr Karen Shore has revealed that the authority has 'rescinded the ticket immediately'.

"Our thoughts are with Mrs Griffiths and we wish her a speedy recovery," she said.

“While there was a note on the windscreen, our officers cannot take this into account since we experience many weird and wonderful explanations on a daily basis. It was only after the ticket had been issued that Asda staff came over to explain what had happened to Mrs Griffiths.

“Because the ticket had already been issued and logged into the system it cannot be rescinded on the spot.

“The officer made notes on the system to explain what happened and if we had received an appeal the matter would have been resolved quickly. We have not received any appeal and this complaint has only been made to us through the press.”