The Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire has praised the work of a Chester-based dance company helping people recover from addiction.

David Briggs MBE KStJ was speaking at a performance of Behind the Mask by Fallen Angels Dance Theatre at Storyhouse in Chester on September 25.

(Image: Andrew Millar)

He said: “Fallen Angels’ vision is to provide high quality dance theatre experiences for people in recovery from addiction where they are accepted, valued and their potential is realised.

“The charity provides social inclusion for those who are excluded, whether for economic, or social reasons and those who are addicted to drugs or alcohol are really supported and inspired to make positive life choices.”

(Image: Andrew Millar)

The company’s latest work, Behind the Mask, is the culmination of a two-year Building Recovery project funded by People’s Health Trust and the dancers have already given two performances at Storyhouse.

After the performances, members of the audience were invited to share experiences of when they wear a mask in their daily lives.

Mr Briggs explained how he had got to know one of the Fallen Angels dancers through Cheshire West and Chester’s Poverty Truth Commission.

He said: “I got to know Kelly and her comments were very apt. She said: ‘When I came to Fallen Angels I wore many masks, today because of Fallen Angels I am able to lower those masks and be myself.’”

Artistic director Paul Bayes Kitcher said: “Our work is about recovery, how we grow through pain and learn to walk through fear to help others. To have our work recognised in this way by the Lord Lieutenant is an honour.”

(Image: Andrew Millar)

The next free performance of Behind the Mask is on Saturday, October 7 at 6pm in the Storyhouse foyer.

Fallen Angels is dance company in residence at the city’s new theatre, cinema and library complex.