A power cut is affecting properties in a residential suburb of Chester this afternoon (Wednesday, August 30).

Scottish Power engineers are working to repair the fault which has led to a loss of supply in Vicars Cross and the surrounding area.

It is anticipated the power should be back on again by about 4.15pm.

A message to affected customers on the SP website says: "Our engineers are on site and currently carrying out investigations on our network to locate the cause of the fault affecting properties in Vicars Cross and surrounding area.

"We still expect your power to be restored by 4.15PM. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

Marketing and web design company Eclipse Creative, based in Marlborough Court, Vicars Cross, tweeted: "Due to a power cut, our phone lines are currently down. Apologies for the inconvenience - we hope to be back online soon!"