Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Power has been restored to homes and businesses in Ellesmere Port following a fault this afternoon (Friday, April 21).

A large number of people were hit by a power cut outage from about 1pm in areas including Westminster, Rivacre and Rossmore with many comments on social media.

There were reports the traffic lights on Westminster bridge were out of action.

A Scottish Power spokesman said: "The power went off around 1pm and was off for about an hour in total. There was a fault with an underground cable. We got engineers out very quickly."

The spokesman said power was restored about 2.10pm. He said the standard procedure was to reroute electricity away from the fault as a temporary measure until a full repair could be carried out.

Keiran Hughes, store manager at Home Bargains on the Westminster Retail Park, earlier confirmed his and neighbouring businesses had been affected by the power cut.