Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are long queues at the Posthouse Roundabout in Chester caused by a crash for the second night in a row.

An A55 lane eastbound has been closed during Tuesday rush hour (January 31).

Drivers are being delayed by about 15 minutes near Chester after the two-car crash eastbound just after junction 38 at 5.15pm.

A Ford Focus and Mini Countryman were involved, but no injuries have been reported.

Highways England expect the traffic to have cleared by 6.15pm.

A two-car crash on the Posthouse Roundabout caused similar delays for drivers on Monday evening.

Elsewhere on the motorways there is congestion on the M53 northbound near Ellesmere Port. Commuters are also hitting delays on the M56 heading east to the M6.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.