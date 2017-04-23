Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station in Willaston are seeking volunteers for their small cafe which opened at the station in November.

It has had monthly openings since with more than 100 customers turning up at each session and comments saying they really enjoy the experience.

At the Friends, Chris Hampshire said: “We do need more volunteers if we are going to open more than once a month.”

Previous catering experience is not required ‘although a willingness to get stuck in helps’. To find out more or to volunteer contact Chris on 0151 327 4511 or email c.c.hampshire@btinternet.com. The cafe is next open on Sunday, April 30 from 10am to 1pm.

The refurbishment of the traditional red telephone at the station is under way, say the Friends. It is to be removed for the work to be carried out and is expected to be returned in early September.

Other major developments continue including the refurbishment of a trolley and hand cart that will soon be ready for display on the platform.

Neston Town Council is promoting wealth and wellbeing.

With the Liverpool to Chester Bike Ride taking place on July 2 and passing through the town, the council wants to ensure that as many people as possible are able to take part in the event.

For anyone who is under the age of 18, in full time education or in receipt of state benefits who would like to enter, the council may be able to help with the entry fees.

Funding will be available on a first come, first served basis for those who meet the guidelines. Call 0151 336 3840 for further details.

The Northern Lights charity which is fundraising during its 30th anniversary year of sending sick children on a holiday of a lifetime to Lapland says its ladies night at the Kri Kri Greek Taverna, Neston on Friday, May 5 is already a complete sell out with a wonderful evening of glamour and celebration in prospect for 90 plus ladies who will also enjoy great raffle prizes and an auction.

The Parkgate Carnival is looking for a carnival queen and king and is planning to liaise with Parkgate Primary School to select an inaugural ‘Royal Couple’ with their entourage in May. The carnival queen and king competition will be open to all youngsters in Years 5 and 6 who attend Parkgate Primary School.