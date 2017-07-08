Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular country pub has reopened following a substantial investment and refurbishment by Robinsons Brewery.

The Rising Sun in Tarporley , which opened its doors again on Thursday (July 6), has undergone a complete transformation since it closed in late April.

Its contemporary new look and feel promises to fly the flag for award-winning cask ales, craft beers, spirits, wines, and wholesome pub food.

The Rising Sun has been serving pints on High Street for centuries.

Initially owned by the Woodward family for nearly 100 years, the pub was known throughout Cheshire not just for its fine ale but as one of the county’s leading saddlers; resulting in the pub becoming a hotspot for travellers and locals.

(Image: Robinsons Brewery)

Stuart Wraith, the new landlord of the Rising Sun, said: “We’ve worked hard to capture the atmosphere and spirit of the old Rising Sun whilst giving it a fresh and up-to-date look. It’s been a busy couple of months and we can’t wait to reopen our doors and serve the Tarporley community once more.”

The refurbished pub provides new cosy pockets to enjoy a quiet drink incorporating the pub’s original fireplaces, along with a mix of old and new furnishings.

The pub’s new courtyard garden provides Tarporley with a delightful al fresco dining area.

The pub’s menu has a broad range of wholesome British pub classics alongside influences from across the globe.

It includes Robinsons ale battered cod with triple cooked chips, Welsh lamb and fresh seasonal salads like smoked mackerel and horseradish alongside delicious locally sourced asparagus with poached eggs and spicy chorizo scotch eggs.

(Image: UGC)

The Rising Sun’s Sunday roast combines a great selection of British meats and vegetarian options with Yorkshire pudding, delicious rosemary and garlic roast potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables, and a rich secret recipe gravy; the perfect way to spend your Sunday.

“Our menu offers a great range of dishes” explained Stuart. “Whether you’re just stopping by for a light bite, a tasty lunch or a hearty dinner, we are confident that new menu will cater for all occasions.”

William Robinson, managing director of the pubs division for Robinsons, added: “We are delighted to be giving the Rising Sun back to the Tarporley community.

“It is a classic example of a pub at the heart of its community which has evolved at each point in its rich history to reflect the needs and requirements of its customers.

“We look forward to welcoming all customers, old and new, back into the pub to enjoy the excellent hospitality that Stuart and his team look forward to providing.”