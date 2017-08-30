Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children's party venue Spavens is opening a shop in Chester this autumn.

Having established a huge popularity base in their current premises in King Street, Mold, the retro sweet shop is now branching out further and confirmed today (August 30) that they will be opening a new store in Hoole in October.

The shop and café, famous for its vast range of sweets and craft activities for both children and adults, will be moving into the premises recently vacated by gallery Art at 41 on Hoole Road.

Speaking on behalf of Spavens, Patrick Cassidy, who handles the shop's marketing, said they were hoping to open in Chester just before the October half term.

'All systems go'

"The builders are going in next week and then we are hoping it's all systems go," he said. "It's going to be the same kind of set up as in Mold – crafts, sweet shop, some activities, potteries.

"It's a totally different shaped shop to Mold, so this one will bring its own characteristics.

"We're very excited about it, it's been a pretty big secret to keep!"

Parents and children travel from near and far to visit Spavens, where a typical party involves them getting to paint their own sweet jar then choose from a large choice of sweets in the shop to fill it.

Afterwards they can choose a ceramic or wooden object to decorate and enjoy a slush, crepe and ice cream before going home with a goody bag.

And it's not just youngsters who can enjoy a party at Spavens – they even cater for adult parties where it's a similar routine, differing only by the fact adults can bring their own wine and beer to enjoy while they paint.

The shop is well known for its unique homemade fudge, crepes, ice cream, milk shakes, candy floss, popcorn.