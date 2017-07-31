Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Chester's longest-running pubs has closed its doors suddenly.

The Dublin Packet on Northgate Street has been a mainstay in Chester city centre for decades, but this weekend a notice was put on the front door revealing that its current staff have 'moved on'.

The sign reads: 'The Dublin Packet is a wonderful pub and attracts many wonderful people, so it is with regret that time has come to move on.'

It went on to thank all who have visited the pub, ending with: 'whatever way all our stories end, you will have rewritten ours by being friends - good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget.

'We hope our paths cross again soon.'

The pub was built in the 1800s and is said to have been named after a packet boat that would regularly leave Chester docks for Dublin.

Shortly after the war, former Everton footballer Dixie Dean served as the pub's landlord, remaining at the helm for 16 years, during what was considered the pub's 'heyday'.

There was no communication from the pub today but the Chronicle understands the venue will be taken over by new landlords in the near future.