Family, friends and colleagues will turn out to pay their respects to the late Deeside politician Carl Sargeant today (Friday, December 1).

The Alyn and Deeside Assembly Member was found dead at his Connah's Quay home earlier this month, just four days after losing his job in the Welsh Government Cabinet amid allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' towards women.

It is unclear how many senior Labour figures will be attending the funeral, held at midday in St Mark's Church in Connah's Quay, but there is speculation that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could make an appearance.

First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones said he will not attend out of respect for Mr Sargeant's family, who asked him not to go.

Several roads will be closed in Connah's Quay between 11am and 2pm for the funeral cortege to travel to the church and diversion routes will be put in place.

Mr Sargeant's family said the service will be a 'celebration of his life'.