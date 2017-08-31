Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police have issued a warning to the hoax callers who reported a fake fire in Blacon last night (Wednesday, August 30).

Officers responded to reports of a fire at 'a derelict pub near a school in Blacon' and followed Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service to Blacon Avenue just after 6pm.

Both emergency services conducted a thorough search of the area to locate the affected premises but soon realised it had been a hoax call.



Chief Inspector Mike Evans said: "Hoax calls waste the time of the emergency services and could cost lives.

"What initially might seem like a bit of harmless fun could potentially compromise the response of the emergency services for someone genuinely in need of our help."



Branding the behaviour 'unacceptable', CI Evans added: "Any abuse of the 999 system will not be tolerated.

"We will do all we can to trace those responsible for this type of behaviour and ensure they are dealt with appropriately.

"All calls made to the emergency services are recorded and traceable."