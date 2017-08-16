Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urging people in Chester to be cautious when using ATM machines after suspicious devices were found on multiple machines in the city.

Officers have received three separate reports of skimming devices attached to cash machines on St Werburgh Street over the past two weeks and an investigation has been launched by Chester Local Policing Unit.

Although the devices have now been removed, police want to warn ATM users not to fall victim to a fraudster.

Inspector Barry Brown said: “Cash machines are now used by millions of people on a daily basis, but it’s extremely important that we don’t become complacent and remain cautious at all times."

This is how a card machine should look without a scam device attached:

Steps you can take to avoid falling victim to a fraudster

• Fraudsters sometimes fit devices to cash machines that trap your card, which they then retrieve as soon as you have left the area. If your card is retained by the machine for any reason, report it to your card company immediately, ideally using your mobile phone while you are still in front of the machine.



• If there is anything unusual about the cash machine or there are signs of tampering, do not use it and report it to the bank as soon as possible.



• Cover your PIN. Stand close to the machine and always use your free hand and body to shield the keypad as you enter your PIN to prevent any prying eyes or hidden cameras seeing your PIN.



• Do not get distracted. Be particularly cautious if ‘well-meaning’ strangers try to distract you or offer to help you and most importantly, discreetly put your money and card away before leaving the cash machine.



Inspector Brown added: “Enquiries in relation to the incidents St Werburgh Street are currently ongoing and I urge anyone who believes that they may have been a victim to contact their bank.”



Anyone with any information in relation to devices found in Chester is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 824 of 15/8/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .