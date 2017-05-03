Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fraudsters are trying to scam innocent members of the public out of money by pretending to be tax inspectors.

A spate of hoax calls have been reported in Northwich recently, and one victim ended up £1,000 out of pocket after falling prey to the crooks.

On more than three separate incidents this week, people have received calls from a man purporting to be from Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

In each case the call is from a London number (0203) and the caller is told they are being investigated by HMRC for an outstanding tax balance and that somebody is on their way to arrest them.

The caller is then informed that if they pay the balance within two hours they will not be arrested, and then told that the balance must be settled using iTunes vouchers.

The caller is then advised to visit a high street supermarket to purchase the vouchers and must call back the hoax caller and provide them with the serial numbers from the vouchers to settle their debt.

Sergeant Michelle Green from Northwich LPU said a full investigation has been launched into the scam.

"In each of these cases the victims have been told that they must purchase thousands of pounds worth of vouchers or face the prospect of being arrested; which has caused anxiety and concern for all of the victims," she said.

“While the majority of victims did not fall for the scam, we are aware of at least case where the victim has lost £1,000.

“Having been made aware of this scam we have now launched a full investigation and are working closely with local supermarkets and convenience stores to help prevent vulnerable residents from purchasing large quantities of vouchers.

“I would also like to remind local residents that HMRC would never call you and ask you to settle a balance over the phone using vouchers. I advise anyone who believes that they may have been a victim to call us on 101.”

Anyone who believes they have been contacted fraudulently or have been a victim of fraud should call Cheshire police on 101 and Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.