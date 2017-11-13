Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have shut down a Northwich flat plagued by anti-social behaviour and illegal drugs activity.

On Friday, (November 10) officers from Northwich Local Policing Unit were granted a closure order at a residential flat on Witton Street and the occupant, a 37-year-old man, was ordered to leave the address and find alternative accommodation.

The order, which was granted under the ASB Crime and Policing Act 2014, was applied for after officers gathered a catalogue of evidence in relation to numerous issues at the property, including drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.



All windows and doors will now be boarded up for a period of three months and anyone who enters the address during that time is committing an offence and can be arrested.







Constable Alastair Betts, of Northwich Local Policing Unit, the beat manager for the area, said: “The action taken is a positive and pro-active response to the concerns of the local community. I cannot emphasise the relief that this closure order will bring to residents and businesses in the area.



“The activity at this address was totally unacceptable and I have no doubt that the closure order is the right result for the community and it will have a positive impact on the area. Residents can now go about their daily business knowing that the order has been imposed and that anyone found breaching it will be prosecuted.



“I hope that this closure will serve as a warning that people who choose to behave in this way can lose their homes as a consequence of their actions.”



Local residents are encouraged to report any concerns to Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .