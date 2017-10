Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police seized drugs after stopping a car in Chester city centre while on routine patrol.

Officers pulled over the vehicle on Foregate Street about 9.35pm on Wednesday, October 25, on spotting a fault with a brake light.

Following a search they found cannabis and cash.

A 24-year-old man from Ellesmere Port and a 25-year-old man from Chester were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug and are currently in custody.