Two women and a man have been arrested on suspicion of theft and burglary following a series of incidents in Tarporley .

Police attempted to stop a vehicle in Runcorn at around 3.45am on Saturday (August 19) but the drivers failed to stop and officers lost sight of it.

With the help of air support and the dog unit, the suspects were eventually found near the Hatton Arms in Warrington and the items that were believed to have been stolen in a series of burglaries in Tarporley were located in a car nearby.

Two women aged 20 and 38 and a man aged 40, all from the Speke area of Liverpool, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.